Somersworth police identify Dover man found dead at Willand Pond

SOMERSWORTH — Police have released the identity of a man found deceased at Willand Pond on Tuesday, May 2.

The man was Charles M. Loeffler, 44, of 96 Henry Law Ave. in Dover.

Police Capt. Matthew Duval said the man was "found in the water near the northern shore of the pond." Police responded at 6:46 p.m.

Next of kin were notified and an autopsy was performed on May 3 by the New Hampshire Office of the State Medical Examiner. The cause and manner of death is pending. Police said the case remains under investigation as they await final reports.

Duval said Loeffler is known to area police.

Duval said they do not think Loeffler was homeless. Homeless encampments have been common in woods near the pond, though police made efforts to clear them out.

"The circumstances of what happened is part of our investigation," Duval said.

There is no indication of any threat of danger to the public in connection with the incident, police said.

"Anytime there is a body of water, people like to go there, to get away from the city a bit," Duval said. "People use the area for recreation, and for the most part it is safe and a nice place to be. Unfortunately, those areas are also locations of drug activity and assaults. We know that, but do not have a lot of problems there."

Somersworth police were joined by the Somersworth Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police and Stewart's Ambulance Service in responding to the report of a person in the water, believed to be deceased. The state medical examiner's office also assisted.

Somersworth police ask anyone who has information that may help the investigation to call them at 603-692-3131. Tips can also be reported anonymously to 603-692-9111 or at somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.

