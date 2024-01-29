Somersworth police seek suspect, say he robbed Target, made threat with knife

SOMERSWORTH — Police are seeking the public's help to locate a male who allegedly threatened a person with a knife as he exited the Target store following a smash-and-grab robbery.

A plow driver saw the suspect leave the rear doors of the store Monday afternoon, stating the suspect confronted him and brandished a knife before fleeing into the woods and getting away, according to police, who responded about 2:40 p.m.

Somersworth police released surveillance images of a male they say threatened a person with a knife while exiting the Target store following a robbery.

Target employees said the same person had used a hammer to smash a glass case and stole a game console, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with navy blue sleeves. He was also wearing a blue surgical facemask and a gray baseball hat, carrying a black backpack and a black knife on his right hip.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Somersworth Police Department directly at 603-692-3131 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 603-692-9111 or somersworth.com/police/webforms/submit-tip.

