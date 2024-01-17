Somersworth schools seeking a new superintendent. Goscinski has not applied to stay.

SOMERSWORTH — The Somersworth School District is actively looking for a permanent superintendent.

Interim Superintendent Lou Goscinski was chosen by the School Board to fill the position on an interim basis, on a one-year contract, which expires in July.

Goscinski, who retired as superintendent in York, Maine, before agreeing to a year in Somersworth, has not applied for to extend his contract

Lou Goscinski has served as interim superintendent for the Somersworth School District.

"I have not applied for the permanent position," he said. "I am committed to supporting the Somersworth School Board in its search and to keep doing the best job I can as their superintendent over the next six months."

Goscinski said there are many openings across the state and the competition to find an experienced superintendent will be a challenge.

"I am impressed with the faculty and staff in all our schools," he said. "The students are fantastic. Moreover, the School Board is excellent to work with. I am certain these are features that will attract candidates. I wish the board great success as it goes through the search process."

School Board chair Maggie Larson said she has nothing but praise for the work Goscinski has done while serving as interim superintendent.

Maggie Larson

"We're currently forming a superintendent search committee, administration, union reps, and a community member," Larson said. "When we have our next meeting, we will discuss what we're looking for and timeline. We should have more information towards the end of the month."

The superintendent also over sees the Rollinsford School District, which sends middle and high school students to Marshwood in Eliot and South Berwick, Maine.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH schools seeking a new superintendent