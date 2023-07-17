Somersworth Walmart murder suspect denied bail: Here's the latest on the case

DOVER — Brian D. Roberge, the man accused in the murder of a 79-year-old man at a Somersworth Walmart parking lot late Friday night, was denied bail during an arraignment Monday at Strafford County Superior Court.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinkley did not specify a potential motive for Roberge, who allegedly killed Jan VanTassell of Center Ossipee.

"We are still continuing to investigate the case, including whether or not there is any relationship between the two," Hinkley said. "At this point, we cannot comment further on the case."

Roberge, 52, has a home address of 79 Periwinkle Drive in East Rochester, rather than Somersworth, where authorities previously said he resided. Roberge is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jan VanTassell late Friday night. Compressional asphyxia was the cause of death, according to an autopsy report released on Sunday. He remained in custody, pending his arraignment.

New Hampshire Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg finding on the cause of death is "consistent with eyewitness accounts that Mr. Roberge was straddling Mr. VanTassel’s chest for several minutes while hitting him in the head and face," according to a authorities. The cause of death is listed as homicide.

The second-degree murder charge carries a potential life sentence if Roberge is found guilty. Hinckley made a motion to seal all documents in the case, which was granted by Judge Mark Howard. Roberge could in the future request a bail hearing.

"As a result of the autopsy results, the factual charge against Mr. Roberge has been amended to an allegation that he recklessly caused the death of Mr. VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of homicidal violence," according to a news release attributed to Attorney General John Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Maj. Matthew Shapiro and Somersworth Police Chief Timothy McLin.

Authorities said police responded to Walmart about 11:19 p.m. Friday in response to a report of one man assaulting another man. Officers found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was deceased.

Authorities did not immediately say if Roberge and VanTassel had a relationship prior to the fatal incident.

The attorney general's staff is prosecuting the case. Court documents indicate Roberge was being assigned a public defender, but Hinkley said he did not yet know who will be assigned the case.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 and speak to Detective Sgt. Justin Rowe.

