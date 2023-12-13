Somervell County investigator killed in crash

Dec. 13—An investigator with the Somervell County Sheriff's Office was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on State Highway 144, just a few miles south of Glen Rose, around 6:45 a.m.

One of the vehicles involved was a sheriff's investigator truck driven by Stephen Gibson, who reportedly was killed in the crash.

According to preliminary investigation, Gibson was traveling north on SH 144 when a white pickup, traveling southbound, lost control and struck the investigator's vehicle.

Gibson had served as a peace officer in Texas for more than 25 years.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.