Somerville man charged with attempted murder of Manville police officer

A Somerville man with a long criminal record has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on 11 criminal counts, including attempted murder, for allegedly trying to kill a Manville police officer in June.

Brian Niziolek, 39, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, eluding police, unlawful possession of an assault weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, motor vehicle theft, possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine and unlawful possession of a knife, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

The incident began at about 2:19 p.m. June 23 when Manville police received a report of a motor vehicle theft.

Police went to the last known location of the vehicle and during the investigation found Nizolek driving it, according to McDonald.

When police approached Niziolek and ordered him to stop, he put the vehicle in drive and accelerated toward a police lieutenant, striking him and throwing him against another vehicle, McDonald said.

The lieutenant and another officer got into their car and pursued Niziolek as he fled through Manville, the prosecutor said.

Niziolek struck several vehicles before he crashed into a house on North 5th Avenue and fled on foot, McDonald said, with officers from Hillsborough, Bridgewater and the Somerset County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit joining the chase.

The Manville lieutenant and other officers found Niziolek hiding in the basement of a Brooks Boulevard home, the prosecutor said, and police also found a knife in the basement crawl space where Niziolek had been hiding.

Police also found a MAC-11 9mm assault weapon and a loaded 30-round magazine in the vehicle that had been stolen, McDonald said.

In a second indictment, Niziolek was charged with certain persons not to possess weapons.

Niziolek has a lengthy criminal record.

He was released from Northern State Prison on Nov. 10, 2022, where he had been serving a seven-year sentence for unlawful possession of a handgun in Hillsborough in 2014.

Niziolek had previously spent time in prison on possession and selling drugs charges, sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary and theft dating back to 2006 in Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-231-7100, or the Manville Police Department at 908-725-1900, or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

