Somerville man, charged with auto theft, had numerous past charges

Jan. 7—The booking photo of a Somerville man charged with auto theft and other crimes was the third photo taken of him during and after a string of alleged felonies in the last week of December, according to authorities.

Jason Lee Majors, 47, was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Thursday after a security video captured his image stealing a pickup from the 6400 block of East Upper River Road and the person he sold the vehicle to took another photo of him during the transaction, according to affidavits by Morgan County sheriff's Investigator Chris Price.

Adding to a long list of charges stretching back to 1993, Majors on Tuesday was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary of a residence, breaking and entering an automobile and giving a false name or address to law enforcement.

The latest criminal conduct began on Christmas morning when Majors removed a battery from a truck and stole the Chevrolet S-10 parked next to it, according to the Sheriff's Office, activities that were caught on security video. Those thefts took place minutes after he broke into the residence next door and stole a pair of boots, according to the affidavit.

A week later, on New Year's Eve, the stolen S-10 was stopped in Rogersville, and the people in the vehicle advised police they had purchased it from Majors. They took a photo of Majors during the sale, according to Price's affidavit.

The brief crime spree ended Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office, when tips from the public led deputies to a house at the 6300 block of East Upper River Road.

"At the residence, investigators located Majors attempting to hide in a kitchen cabinet," according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford.

Once detained, he gave a false name "in an attempt to conceal his identity because of warrants he had outstanding," according to Price's affidavit.

Majors was being held in the Morgan County Jail on $10,300 bond Thursday and was also being held on an outstanding Madison County warrant.

Over the last 28 years, several of which were spent in prison, Majors has been charged with 31 different felonies in Madison, Limestone, Montgomery and Morgan counties. At the time of the December incidents, he was out of Madison County Jail on $39,000 bond on charges of breaking and entering two vehicles and theft. He has a trial scheduled on those charges in March.

In Morgan County, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2013 for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and sentenced to three years in prison in 2001 for promoting prison contraband.

