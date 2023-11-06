Somerville man charged with East Main Street arson

A Somerville man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire in his own apartment on East Main Street.

Dashawn Holmes, 40, was charged with third-degree arson in the Oct. 25 fire, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Holmes was arrested Oct. 30 in Toms River and was remanded to the Somerset County Jail pending a Superior Court detention hearing, McDonald said.

Shortly before midnight Oct. 25, Somerville police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the East Main Street building. The volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire upon arrival.

The firefighters, however, found a tenant, later identified as Holmes, unconscious in the apartment, McDonald said.

Holmes was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

The Somerville fire marshal went to the apartment and determined the fire was suspicious, McDonald said. An investigation by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene and Fire Investigation Unit and Major Crimes Unit and detectives from the Somerville Police Department determined that Holmes had intentionally set the fire to the apartment, the prosecutor said.

