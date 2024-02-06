Somerville man charged with Maryrose Fealey murder goes before judge today

The Somerville man accused of stabbing Maryrose Fealey to death last Tuesday night will have his first appearance before a judge today.

David C. Shroitman, 27, is scheduled to have an appearance in court early Tuesday afternoon, a formality where he will be explained his rights as a defendant.

Schroitman is also tentatively scheduled to have a 9 a.m. Friday detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Jonathan Romankow. At that hearing, the judge will decide whether Shroitman will be denied bail and ordered to remain in the Somerset County Jail until his case goes to trial.

Under New Jersey's Bail Reform Act, prosecutors have the opportunity to convince a judge that a defendant poses a significant risk to the community and should be held in jail with no chance for pretrial release.

Maryrose Fealey was found stabbed to death outside her family's home in Somerville Tuesday night. She was 27.

Shroitman is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and third-degree hindering investigation.

Shroitman , who grew up in Branchburg, graduated with Fealey from Somerville High School in 2014. He later graduated from Raritan Valley Community College in 2017.

Shroitman was arrested Sunday night at his apartment in Brookside Gardens on Brookside Avenue following an intensive investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the Somerville Police Department.

Authorities say he knew Fealey but have not disclosed a motive for the killing outside her North Bridge Street townhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Jan. 30.

Shroitman was arrested after authorities received a warrant and searched his home.

He was developed as a suspect after authorities reviewed surveillance video from the neighborhood and interviews with witnesses.

Published reports say that inside his apartment, authorities found a "manifesto" outlining the attack.

