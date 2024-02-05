Somerville man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Maryrose Fealey

SOMERVILLE – A 27-year-old borough man has been charged with the murder of a well-known borough woman who was found stabbed near her North Bridge Street home last week.

David C. Shroitman was arrested and charged with the killing of Mary Rose Fealey, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Shroitman also was charged with possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Shroitman and Fealey were members of Somerville High School's 2014 graduating class.

Somerville police received a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday about an unresponsive woman outside a housing complex on North Bridge Street, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Arriving officers found Fealey with multiple stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, McDonald said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Somerville Police Department executed a search warrant at Shroitman’s home shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, McDonald said, and he was arrested.

