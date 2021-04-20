Somerville man facing sexual torture, abuse charges

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Apr. 20—SOMERVILLE — A 76-year-old Somerville man is facing four counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and one count of sexual torture involving female relatives, according to authorities and court records.

Hugh Wallace Greene Sr., 821 Cut-Off Road, remained free on $500,000 bail Monday after being arrested Thursday by Somerville police. An affidavit filed by Somerville officer Bill LaPradd alleged Greene sexually abused a child less than 12 years of age between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2015, at or near the Cut-Off Road residence.

On Feb. 22, a parent reported his two daughters made disclosures to a therapist about sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.

The therapist contacted the Morgan County Department of Human Resources about the alleged incidents and DHR scheduled a forensic interview at the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center in Decatur on March 15, the affidavit said.

During the interview, an alleged victim said she was touched on her genital area and chest area by Greene during weekend visits to his residence, according to the affidavit signed April 1 before Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

Somerville Police Chief Keith Hornbuckle said there are two alleged young female victims. "The investigation is ongoing and there may be more charges coming. We might let the grand jury decide those," he said.

The FBI's North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force and Morgan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Hornbuckle said Greene had a number of firearms at his residence.

"During the investigation there were allegations of Greene having multiple weapons in his residence and due to the severity of the alleged crime, I made the determination to have the task force assist us with surveillance and with Greene's arrest," Hornbuckle said.

Sexual torture is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. Sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a Class B felony, punishable up to 20 years in prison.

According to jail records, Greene was released from the county jail at 9:02 p.m. on Thursday, several hours after being processed into the jail. He used Three Sisters Bonding of Decatur as the bonding company for the $500,000 bail.

Howell said Greene is to have no contact with the victims and must stay at least 500 feet from them. All firearms are to be removed from the residence. He must notify the circuit clerk if he changes his address while out on bond.

Court records did not list an attorney for Greene.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson was not available for comment Monday afternoon.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

