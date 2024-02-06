Somerville man sentenced for 'horrific and inhumane' child porn distribution

A Somerville man was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing child pornography in 2020.

Marcevan Manasse, 29, previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp.

“Marcevan Manasse engaged in a horrific and inhumane enterprise that victimized the most innocent population of our society, our children,” Homeland Security Investigations Newark Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso said in a statement.

Courte papers say that from Sept. 20, 2020, through Nov. 22, 2020, Manasse distributed images and video files of child sexual abuse, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing network of linked computers.

Manasse was arrested after law enforcement officers conducted an undercover online session to access the P2P program and to download five video files and 11 images containing child pornography from an IP address assigned to an internet account associated with Manasse’s residence.

These files included multiple visual depictions of pre-pubescent children being sexually abused by adults, court papers say.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Shipp sentenced Manasse to five years of supervised release.

