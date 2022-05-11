Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

The Somerville Police Department is investigating an altercation involving one of its officers at the high school this week.

Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday, May 9. The officer was helping the department’s juvenile officer respond to a call related to another student, who was willingly being brought home at the request of the mother, according to police.

“Any use of force by a police officer is a serious matter,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement. “After a preliminary review of these circumstances, I have ordered the Professional Standards Office to begin an internal investigation.”

Police say the student was being encouraged to get out of the police cruiser by another student, who refused to leave the area when asked by the officer.

When the officer placed himself between that student and the cruiser, “physical contact and a tussle ensued,” which resulted in the student being brought to the ground, according to police.

Police say the officer and student regained their footing, and the struggle continued, during which the officer pushed the student back to pull away from the situation. School staff helped de-escalate the situation, and a classmate escorted the student from the scene, according to police.

No further police action was taken against the student.

