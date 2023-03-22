Somerville Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles hit store windows, parked cars

Somerville police are investigating after a spray of gunfire between two vehicles hit parked cars and storefront windows Tuesday night.

Officers responded to 31 Temple Street shortly after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Responding officers found 16 shell casings littering the street.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the occupants of the two vehicles were shooting at one another. The two cars exchanged gunfire as they drove Main Street, where police found 16 additional shell casings.

Several storefront windows and numerous parked cars were struck by stray bullets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.

On 3/21/23 at approximately 9:02 PM, Somerville Police responded to the area of 31 Temple St for report of shots... Posted by Somerville Police Department on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

