‘Lock all doors’: Somerville police issue warning about person breaking into homes

Somerville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in recent home break-ins in the city.

Police shared photos of the suspect, saying the person is likely linked to three recent housebreaks near the Powder House Rotary.

“The unknown individual has been observed in homes between 12 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. by entering unlocked doors,” police said in a press release. “Residents are urged to lock all doors and windows overnight, particularly those on ground level.”

Investigators are encouraging people to call police if they see anything unusual in their neighborhood, such as people loitering in driveways or yards, or any other suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Department at 617-625-1600 x7226.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

