Somerville police officer wounded after ‘unintentional discharge’ of gun

A Somerville Police officer was wounded after an “unintentional discharge” of the officer’s gun, while on duty.

The accidental shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m. according to a statement from Somerville Police.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where the officer was treated and released.

“The officer’s firearm was holstered at the time of the discharge,” said Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino. The Somerville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery according to the statement from the police.

No one else was injured.

