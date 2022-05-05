Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14.

Police are now searching for that suspect.

The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.

The man took off through the intersection of Somerville Avenue and Mossland Street after assaulting the officer.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1600.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW