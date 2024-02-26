Somerville school district faces sexual harassment lawsuit. Here's what it claims

A teacher's assistant at Van Derveer School in Somerville is suing the school district, alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior from the school's security officer.

Danielle Warner, who has worked in special education at the elementary school since 2018, also claims in the lawsuit filed Feb. 7 in Somerset County Superior Court that she was targeted for retaliation for reporting the harassment.

The school district has not filed a response in court and gave no comment on the suit.

According to the lawsuit, starting in late 2022, Warner was subjected to "continuous unwanted sexual harassment" by the school security officer, George Fazio.

Warner alleges Fazio harassed her by watching her on the school's surveillance camera, making unwelcome comments, sending her unwanted text messages, following her to her car and writing love letters to her.

After she told him to stop contact with her, Warner then filed complaints with the borough police department and the district's administration, the lawsuit says.

In that school district complaint, according to the lawsuit, Warner included a text message from Fazio admitting that he had watched her on the surveillance cameras. She also included a three-page letter from him that said, "I would want to be with you 100% of the time," the lawsuit says.

She also charges that she was the subject of false rumors spread by the security officer and others.

But, the lawsuit alleges, since then Warner has faced retaliation by changes to the conditions of her employment and "false and unfounded" allegations of wrongdoing.

Among those actions, the lawsuit says, were false accusations of improper contacts with a former student and parents of a student and a "substandard" performance review.

The lawsuit also charges that the school district failed "to properly" respond to her complaints.

