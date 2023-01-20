UPDATE: Somerville shooting victim identified

Jan. 19—The victim of a Wednesday night shooting in Somerville has since died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported today.

The victim, according to the Sheriff's Office, is Robert Daniel Keahey, 50, of Somerville.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies detained the shooter at the scene but no arrests have been made as an investigation continues.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the shooter.

