Somerville woman found stabbed to death on North Bridge Street

SOMERVILLE – Authorities are asking for the public's help in the investigation into a borough woman who was found dead on North Bridge Street Tuesday night with multiple stab wounds.

At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, borough police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive woman outside a residential complex on North Bridge Street, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Police found the 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. Officers and emergency medical personnel started lifesaving measures on the woman, but were unsuccessful, McDonald said.

Detectives from the Somerville Police Department along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Medical Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

A postmortem examination will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the victim and to determine the cause and manner of death, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at 908-725-0331 or via the STOPit app.. All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

