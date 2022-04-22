Somerville's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases To 4.07%

SOMERVILLE, MA — Somerville's positive COVID-19 test rate is now at 4.07 percent, a 1.03 percent increase since last week, according to the latest municipal-level data released by the Department of Public Health Thursday.

This week, the City of Somerville reported a two-week case count of 868 compared to last week's case count of 630. Also over the past week, Somerville was adding 82 new cases per day per 100,000 people. That's higher than the 59.5 cases per 100,000 in Somerville measured on April 14.

On Thursday afternoon, the state Department of Public Health reported 2,528 new coronavirus cases statewide and 13 new deaths.The seven-day average number of hospitalized patients was 348.6, up from 261 the week before.

The latest state vaccine report showed the number of fully vaccinated residents rose to about 5.35 million. Over 82 percent are fully vaccinated in Somerville, and 95 percent are partially vaccinated.

The state releases town-by-town testing data every Thursday, including the number of people tested, the testing rate, the positive test rate, cases and infection rates.

