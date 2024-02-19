Somerville's first meadery is coming to Main Street. Here's what to know about honey wine

SOMERVILLE – Something new is coming to Main Street's wide variety of food and drink establishments – a meadery.

NJ Elixir has received borough Planning Board approval to open a meadery in the space on East Main Street between Bridge and Warren streets that was formerly occupied by Arusuvai, an Indian restaurant.

A meadery, explained Caleb Ahles, a co-founder of NJ Elixir, manufactures mead, a honey-based alcohol beverage.

The mead will be made in a variety of flavors and strengths, Ahles said.

Mead, sometimes called honey wine, could possibly be the oldest alcoholic beverage made by man, according to liquor.com. The ancient Greeks called mead the "nectar of the gods."

In its most primitive form, mead is water with honey that is left to ferment.

The taste of mead depends on the type of honey, which depends on a honeybee’s diet of nectar and pollen. Like gin, herbs and fruit juice can be added to mead for flavor.

Though the popularity of mead has declined over the centuries, the drink is enjoying a renaissance in the United States, with annual mead festivals across the country.

NJ Elixir will be the third craft mead producer in New Jersey, joining Beach Bee Meadery in Long Branch and Armageddon Brewing in Somerdale.

Joe Vince, the planner testifying for NJ Elixir before the Planning Board, said the meadery is a "relatively clean process" that will not produce odors.

He also said the meadery will produce "substantially less garbage" than the Indian restaurant.

The meadery will be open noon to midnight, Ahles said.

There will be a tasting room and people can bring in food from restaurants to enjoy while sampling mead, Ahles said.

The Planning Board vote to approve the meadery was unanimous.

"Thank you for investing in our community," said Mayor Brian Gallagher, who also sits on the Planning Board. "It's a very unique thing that you're doing."

The mayor said the meadery will be complimentary to the restaurants and brewery on Somerville's Main Street.

"I'm looking forward to trying mead," he said.

