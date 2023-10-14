There is something new brewing in the coffee business in Bakersfield

TechCrunch

EyeEm, the Berlin-based photo marketplace, was once loftily thought of as a possible challenger to Instagram in Europe. Freepik -- a Spain-based platform partly owned by EQT that provides images, graphics, and other media for designers and other online creatives -- is acquiring the firm from Talenthouse, which had bought EyeEm in 2021 and earlier this year it into bankruptcy as part of a wider restructuring of the Talenthouse business. The plan will be to integrate EyeEm's existing photo library -- which totals some 160 million images, with a wider community of close to 150,000 photographers, the company tells me -- into Malaga-based Freepik's platform.