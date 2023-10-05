Something in candy sent 6 kids to a hospital from a Broward Boys & Girls Club, cops say

Children at the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County’s Lauderhill location were sickened after “ingesting a candy potentially infused with an unknown substance,” police said.

Over three trips to the Boys & Girls Club, 5455 NW 19th St., between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers and Lauderhill Fire Rescue tended to eight children. Two were sent home with their parents. Six were taken to a hospital.

“Currently there are no concerns for the health of the juveniles,” Lauderhill police said. “The unknown substance in which the candy was potentially infused with is still unconfirmed at this time.”

This developing story will be updated.