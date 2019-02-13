Something To Consider Before Buying B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HKG:1705) For The 2.0% Dividend

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Recently, B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HKG:1705) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 2.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at B & S International Holdings in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SEHK:1705 Historical Dividend Yield February 14th 19 More

How does B & S International Holdings fare?

B & S International Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 76%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view B & S International Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether 1705 one as a stable dividend player.

Compared to its peers, B & S International Holdings has a yield of 2.0%, which is on the low-side for Consumer Retailing stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in B & S International Holdings for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three important factors you should look at:

