'Something is definitely wrong': Mother speaks in Ross County Jail death

CHILLICOTHE — After an inmate died in the Ross County Jail Friday night, his mother is speaking out.

Malcolm Willis, 21, was serving a 30-day sentence for an OVI when he died in the Ross County Jail Friday night, said Major Mike Preston of the Ross County Sheriff's Office.

An initial report from the Ross County Sheriff's Office refers to the death as a suicide.

Willis had been held less than a day after being transported from Franklin County, where he was being held on a warrant for five days.

Preston stated that he was held on arrangements had been made to pick him up on Nov. 1, but had to wait for an extradition hearing.

The office was notified later that he had his hearing, and made arrangements to pick him up on Nov. 5, according to Preston.

He spent approximately nine hours in jail before being found dead.

No details of his death have been released at this time, as the incident is still under investigation.

The body was transported to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

The Montgomery County Coroner contracts with Ross County to do autopsies and toxicology, according to a representative from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

In her last conversation with him, Malcolm's mother, Victoria Kirk-Bristow, said he was "fine" and that she did not believe he would have killed himself.

"Something is definitely wrong," she said.

Kirk-Bristow said she has still not personally been contacted by the Ross County Sheriff's Office about her son, although sheriffs came to the home of her oldest son.

Kirk-Bristow remembers her son as a "goofy, happy-go-lucky guy." "On his Facebook page, you can see all the memories people have left," she said.

"He had a daughter, a beautiful son he just had two months ago, he loved his family, he loved life, he was goofy and talked to me every day. I lost my best friend," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Willis, to pay for final expenses and to help take care of his two children, with an $8,000 goal.

"Malcolm was a father, son, brother, uncle and was loved by so many," wrote organizer Brooke Nugeness. "He was 21 years young and had so much life ahead of him. If you knew Malcolm you know he was outgoing, could talk to just about anybody, and could bring a smile to anyone’s face around him. We are so devastated and honestly cannot believe this is even happening."

A full autopsy report, including the cause of death, will not be released for eight to 12 weeks, said Chief Investigator for the Ross County Coroner's Office Mike Ratliff.

