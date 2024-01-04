At first glance, you may think a tornado had leveled a home along Woodbourne Road in West Baltimore, but its man-made—-the discards of illegal dumpers, and a nearby resident, Jihad Wilson, says it recently played a key role in his wife’s car accident. “Trash in hanging out in the road. She tries to avoid it and winds up wrecking,” said Wilson. “Was she hurt?” we asked. “She was hurt pretty bad,” he replied, “She broke the tibia—full fracture. She had to get rods and stuff put inside the leg. It was a really bad accident. It totaled the car." READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/something-has-to-be-done-about-it-illegal-dumpers-caught-on-camera

