‘Something should be done;’ Dozens gather in protest after woman punched by Butler Twp. sergeant

Dozens gathered to protest outside of a local Mcdonald’s Saturday after a video surfaced of a Butler Township Police sergeant punching a woman during an arrest.

Officers were called to McDonald’s located at York Commons Boulevard Monday after receiving a complaint from employees who said they wanted Latinka Hancock trespassed from the property following an argument about a piece of cheese missing from her Big Mac.

When officers arrived on the scene, video shows Hancock waiting in her car to tell police her side of the story.

When the officer told Hancock to fill out a formal notice for trespassing she refused. Seconds later the conversation got physical.

Hancock’s attorney said she suffered a concussion and other injuries.

On Saturday, at least 30 people showed up in support of Hancock.

The demonstration was held by Black Lives Mater and the Dayton chapter of the New Black Panther Party.

“Somebody called the police over 31 cents and then it escalated to the point where this woman was beaten brutally.” Steven Matlock, a local pastor who attended the protest said.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter identified the officers involved in the call as Sgt. Todd Stanley and Officer Tim Zellers. Stanley has been with the department for 22 1/2 years, while Zellers has been with the department for 2 1/2 years. Neither officer has any previous reprimands in their files.

The involved officer will remain on administrative leave until investigations are complete, Butler Township Police Department said in a release.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney General said they have opened their own investigation as well.

Butler Township Police Department said they will not make any further comments pending the investigation.



