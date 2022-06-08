Something for everybody

Chandler Inions, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·1 min read

Jun. 7—The first time that someone in Wilson County learns about law enforcement doesn't have to be their first speeding ticket thanks to a youth police academy hosted by the Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy explained that the week-long summer academy exposes teens to law enforcement through engaging group work and recreational activities.

Every year, during the summer weeks when the area school districts are dismissed and do not have any athletic events scheduled, the LPD puts on the youth police academy. It is open to participants age 11-17.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories