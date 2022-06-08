Something for everybody

Jun. 7—The first time that someone in Wilson County learns about law enforcement doesn't have to be their first speeding ticket thanks to a youth police academy hosted by the Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy explained that the week-long summer academy exposes teens to law enforcement through engaging group work and recreational activities.

Every year, during the summer weeks when the area school districts are dismissed and do not have any athletic events scheduled, the LPD puts on the youth police academy. It is open to participants age 11-17.