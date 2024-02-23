'Something is going to happen:' 4 takeaways from political odd couple's Border Summit talk

Mary Matalin speaks while her husband James Carville listens. The longtime political consultants were the keynote speakers at the Borderplex Alliance's 2024 Global Border Summit luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, held at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

James Carville and Mary Matalin have been the nation's political odd couple for decades.

Carville, 79, a Democrat, became famous after heading Bill Clinton's campaign in 1992 when he upset President George H.W. Bush. Matalin, 70, a longtime Republican who in 2016 registered as a Libertarian, was a key part of Bush's 1988 and 1992 presidential runs. The long-time political consultants have written books about their political exploits.

They were the keynote speakers Feb. 22 at the Borderplex Alliance's annual Global Border Summit in Downtown El Paso. They were part of a 30-minute, luncheon discussion with Borderplex CEO Jon Barela about politics, particularly the 2024 U.S. presidential race, which appears to be headed toward a President Joe Biden/Donald Trump rematch.

They were presented with two pairs of El Paso-made Lucchese boots after their discussion at the packed Hotel Paso Del Norte ballroom, and then quickly headed to the airport.

Political consultant James Carville is introduced at the Borderplex Alliance's 2024 Global Border Summit luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, held at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

Here are four takeaways from the discussion:

‘Something is going to happen’

"We’re going into a very volatile situation, with the two candidates' (Trump and Biden) combined age at the end of their (respective) term will be . . . 165," Carville said. (The number is higher, 168, with Biden 86, and Trump 82 in January 2029.)

“I just think this (presidential campaign) is going to be a slog. But “something is going to happen," Carville said. "I’m not smart enough to tell you what it is. With all this volatility, something; when we get to November, we’re going to say to ourselves, ‘Who would have thought this?’"

Asked to clarify his statement as he quickly exited the Border Summit luncheon, Carville had nothing else to add.

Political consultant Mary Matalin speaks at the Borderplex Alliance's 2024 Global Border Summit luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, held at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

Abortion ruling helps Democrats

Carville said the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling eliminating the federal right to abortion appears to have helped Democrats win congressional elections since then.

“From 10,000 feet, (the Supreme Court ruling) has changed the equation of American politics,” and may bode well for Biden, he said.

But Matalin disagreed, saying "This presidential election is not going to turn on abortion.”

This is going to be an election as often occurs, about the "economy, ever-increasing foreign policy, global security, and crime, private and public security," Matalin said. "And immigration takes in all of that."

Political expert Mary Matalin speaks at the Borderplex Alliance's 2024 Global Border Summit luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, held at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

Pro-security not anti-immigration

“We love immigrants, we need immigrants for all kinds of reasons. But it doesn't account for disorder at the border, which we now know is very insecure,” with criminals and terrorists crossing into the United States, Matalin said.

“But if you’re pro-security that doesn't mean you're anti-immigration. I just want to change the rhetoric."

The El Paso-Juarez area is “a prototype of what could solve the (immigration) issue," she said. "We know what the answers are, we have some issues on execution, but you proved how to do it: To create jobs, to have a cohesive culture, have common goals, and do it with civility."

Carville said, "I know we have a terrible immigration problem. . . . But I'd much rather live in a country that people are trying to get into than a country people are trying to get out of."

Political consultant James Carville speaks at the Borderplex Alliance's 2024 Global Border Summit luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, held at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in Downtown El Paso.

Old geezers don't reflect nation

"Each generation is shaped by the cultural milieu. The cultural milieu we’re living in is not represented by the people who are governing us," Matalin said.

The nation's median age is 38; the median age in the House of Representatives is 58, and 60 in the Senate, and much older for the presidential candidates, she said.

"Ours (older generation) is a legacy of risk taking, theirs (new generation) is a legacy of stability. In our kids’ lives they’ve gone from 9/11, dot-com bust, perestroika, the global financial crisis, the cultural wars, polarization, and COVID. Of course they have a different approach to politics," with many in the new generation thinking "democracy is not worth pursuing," she said.

"Looking at a generation that has barriers to access to leadership, to politics, to economic opportunity is one of the big problems. If we get us geezers out of the way and let some young, new ideas come in. It’s not a platitude, it’s reality because they are not represented, and the geezers aren’t going to do it, solve the problems."

Carville said, “Young people are disinterested because they just don’t see it happening. They just see the same people doing the same thing over and over again.”

