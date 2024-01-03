‘Something has got to change’: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office bothered by increase in teen violent crimes

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teens are facing charges after being involved in violent crimes just days apart — a trend the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said is bothersome.

A Manatee County teen is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into an empty home and trying to shoot a security guard.

The incident happened the morning of New Year’s Eve at a home on Blue Diamond Trail in Parrish.

Officials said it was a brand-new home and the teenager tried to shoot the guard in the bathroom.

“He pointed it, he pulled the trigger multiple times,” said Melissa Conway with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “He actually had a laser on the gun that was pointed at the security guard when he pulled the trigger. Thankfully, it did not discharge for whatever reason.”

Conway said the homeowner was checking on his house just before he moved in.

“When he arrived, he noticed the sliding glass door on the back of the house was shattered,” she said. “He actually found a neighborhood security guard nearby and alerted him to what he had seen.”

Conway said the guard went to check the home out, saw the bathroom door was closed and found the teenager in there. The teen tried to shoot the security guard, but the gun did not go off.

Investigators said the teen ran off, but was arrested nearby with the loaded, stolen gun.

This was not the first time the sheriff’s office arrested a teen with a stolen gun this week.

“Within three days we have had two juveniles in Manatee County that have pulled the trigger on firearms that they did not obtain legally,” Conway said.

“What bothers me the most is that we continue to see these young juveniles committing violent crimes,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “We’ve got to do something different, y’all, something has got to change.”

Wells said a teenager broke into cars and fired shots at a deputy and K-9 with an illegal gun.

17-year-old shot after firing gun at Manatee County deputies, sheriff says

“We have got to do a better job securing our firearms in our vehicles, we have to do a better job locking our vehicles,” he said.

Wells said these are crimes of opportunity and by locking up firearms, it can eliminate those opportunities to have stolen guns in the streets.

According to law enforcement, people need to know what is going on in their children’s lives.

“Because if you miss something, it could be deadly,” he said.

Conway said both teens are facing lifelong consequences.

“We’ve had some close calls with these two incidents in the past three days with teens firing handguns,” she said.

The sheriff’s office also stressed the point that it is illegal for any teenager to buy or possess a firearm.

The homeowners, who did not want to go on camera, said the construction company that built their home has already replaced everything.

The teenager in the home break-in is charged with:

Attempted Murder While Engaged in a Felony

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Armed Burglary

Resisting Arrest Without Violence

Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.