Something’s happening at South Richland’s long-vacant eyesore gas station

The city of Richland is buying a slice of an eyesore gas station so it can upgrade sidewalks at one of its busiest intersections.

The city needs a portion of the old Circle K to complete what it calls a priority project to improve conditions for pedestrians and people with disabilities at Gage Boulevard and Leslie Street in south Richland.

The city council agreed to pay $50,000 for the southeast corner of the property at 590 Gage Blvd., as well as a strip of land along the Leslie-facing edge.

The deal was part of the council’s Jan. 2 consent calendar, typically approved with a single vote and no discussion.

The old Circle K property is owned by a limited liability corporation held by Lance Bacon, James Bacon and David Christenson.

The group wasn’t available Tuesday to discuss their plans for the property. The city’s interest signals a potential fresh start for a site that has seen weeds and little else since the gas station closed and fuel tanks and hazardous materials were removed.

The city said making the intersection safer is a top priority for its sidewalk and accessibility program, which is part of its five-year capital improvement program.

The city of Richland plans to buy part of a defunct gas station so it can make sidewalks safer at one of its busiest intersections at Gage Boulevard and Leslie Street. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Hazardous materials cleanup

The 0.4-acre corner near Safeway was a Circle K convenience store and Exxon-branded fueling station served by four underground storage tanks and associated dispensing equipment.

The old store remains, but the tanks were removed in March and April 2019, according to the Washington Department of Ecology, which oversaw the cleanup of hazardous materials on the property.

Soil samples indicated the gasoline, benzene, toulene, ethylbenzene and xylenes were present at levels above state cleanup requirements. Contaminants were detected in ground water, as well, according to Ecology records.

The Pollution Liability Insurance Agency determined no further action was required at the site in December 2021 and the site entered the state’s voluntary cleanup program for evaluation of arsenic and lead contamination in July 2022.

Ecology determined no more remedial action was necessary to clean up contamination at the site in a July 2023 letter to Circle K Stores Inc. in Tempe, Ariz.

Six groundwater monitoring wells were sealed by Cascade Drilling, a Woodinville contractor that used grout and concrete for the work last August.

Roasters Coffee one-time interest

In 2019, the owner of Roasters Coffee eyed the corner as a possible part of a growth plan.

Its founder planned to expand the brand to 25 locations by 2025 but resigned in 2020. Roasters was sold to Black Rock Coffee in 2021 and then to Wake Up Call in 2023.

The property is not actively being marketed for sale or for lease. It has a taxable value of $550,000, according to Benton County property records.

