'Something out of a horror story': Prattville daycare abuse suspects appear in court

PRATTVILLE — Two women charged in a Prattville child abuse case appeared in court Thursday morning.

The case, involving three women who are former employees of a church-run daycare center in Prattville, has shocked this close-knit community. The alleged victims are seven children under the age of two. There could be a total of 11 children, said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson.

Each woman faces one count of felony child abuse and a misdemeanor count of failure to report child abuse as a court-mandated reporter. They were given cash bonds totaling $55,000.

Charged are Susan Baker of Prattville; Leah Livingston of Wetumpka; and Alice Sorrells of Deatsville.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson announces that three former workers at a prominent Prattville church run daycare center are facing child abuse charges during a press conference in Prattville, Ala., on Monday May 2, 2022.

Baker has bonded out. Her attorney, Brandon Stone, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning. Livingston and Sorrells appeared in court via Skype from Autauga Metro Jail.

'Sickening': Workers in Prattville church-run day care charged with felony child abuse

Previously: Emotion fills courtroom as Prattville barbershop killers hear judge's sentence

Livingston seemed confused when District Judge Joy Booth told her that if she is released on bond, she could not have contact with any of the alleged victims in the case, or their families.

"I love them, but I won't contact them," Livingston told Booth.

"Well, you won't," Booth said.

File photo shows Autauga County District Judge Joy Booth.

Booth asked Livingston and Sorrells where they worked. Livingston worked at a fast food restaurant when she was arrested Monday, and Sorrells worked at a grocery store. Booth said she needed that information to relay to the families of the children in connection with her non-contact order.

All three women were employed at a daycare run by Journey Church of the River Region. They were fired when the allegations came to light.

In Livingstone's case, she asked Booth to read the charges against her. In the child abuse charge she is accused of "...pushing (the victim) down into the crib causing him to strike his head," the document said. Livingston asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Story continues

Tom Azar, who represents Sorrells, has filed a motion to reduce her bond.

"She is in no way a threat to the community," Azar said. "She has a clean record, having never been in trouble before. She is not guilty of these charges."

The three women formerly worked at a daycare center operated by East Memorial Baptist Church before the church closed the operation late last year. The church sold the campus and buildings to Central Alabama Community College.

More charges and victims may be in the future, Robinson said. There are plans to recall the Autauga County Grand Jury this month for a special session to take up the case. Robinson expects more charges to come out of grand jury action.

"Several," parents who used the East Memorial daycare have contacted the district attorney's office after the story broke Monday.

Last week: Montgomery woman charged with murder after stabbing death of man on Texas Court

Prattville manslaughter case: Woman gets 20 years after shooting man in the face in 2019

"They are concerned about their children having possibly been abused," Robinson said. "We have put those parents in contact with Prattville police investigators, but as of right now, I know of no other victims from the East Memorial daycare."

The alleged abuse at the Journey church daycare center involved physical abuse including striking, shoving and punching, Robinson said.

The abuse was captured on video.

"You look at this and it's a sickening level of abuse," Robinson said Monday when the charges were announced. "It was like something out of a horror story."

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville Journey Church daycare abuse suspects appear in court