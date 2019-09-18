Something killed 121 gray whales this summer. Scientists are scrambling to find out what

Something killed 121 gray whales this summer and scientists are struggling to find out what it was.
The dead giants of the ocean washed up on West Coast beaches as they finished their annual epic migration to their winter feeding grounds between Alaska and Russia. Many were emaciated and appeared to be starving.
The near-final death count, tallied this week, makes this the second-worst year on record for gray whales, which were hunted almost to extinction in the late 1800s. It could represent as much as 10% of the species' total population. And it’s still possible a few more dead whales will be discovered in the next month.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if our team comes across other carcasses,” said Megan Ferguson, a fisheries biologist with the Cetacean Assessment and Ecology Program of the National Marine Fisheries Service.
She and her team are flying aerial surveys out of Deadhorse, Alaska, visually observing whales in their feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi seas.
“We’re taking photographs of the gray whales to asses their body condition,” she said.
Only once before — in 2000 — have scientists seen a larger number of these marine mammals die during their long migration . That year, 131 of the whales washed up on shores from California to Alaska.
Research teams are working to understand why so many have been found dead and what it means for the species as a whole.
“Your immediate tendency is to look at the food supply, because of the fact that so many are emaciated,” said John Calambokidis, a cetacean expert with Cascadia Research in Olympia, Washington, a non-profit organization that focuses on whale research. "But we don't know enough to be able to say what the cause is yet."
Exact cause of death unknown
The first whales began washing up on West Coast beaches this spring. So many were dying that at the end of May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared it an “unusual mortality event” and launched a scientific investigation into what was going on.
Even after three months of collecting data, doing necropsies on the dead whale corpses and observing the whales as they arrive in the waters off Alaska, only a few things are certain.
The dead whales are often skinny or even emaciated. Living whales have pushed into areas they don’t normally visit as they make their way up the coast, possibly looking for food. And more juvenile whales than usual appear to be dying during the journey.
The investigation includes dozens of scientists from three countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — all working to solve the mystery. So far they have no certain answers but are pursuing several possibilities.
It's known that the whales’ feeding grounds in the Arctic have been undergoing changes, including warmer water temperatures and as much as a 30% decline in sea ice. That could be affecting the tiny sea creatures they eat, so it’s possible the whales didn’t get enough food last summer before they began their 5,000-mile migration and are starving to death before they make it back to areas where they can feed.
“We’re seeing a shift in timing and distribution of where they forage for food,” said Ferguson.
So far scientists don't have the data to tie the whale deaths definitively back to changes in the waters where the whales and their prey swim, said Calamodkis, who is a member of the Unusual Mortality Event expert research subcommittee.
Another change is that the gray whale population is now believed to be the largest it’s ever been since whaling was finally ended in the 1940s. It’s possible that there are too many whales for the food that’s available.
Unknown is whether there were similar die-off events before whaling began and whether this is part of a natural population cycle or something new. Scientists have no idea what the original gray whale population was before they began to be hunted for their blubber, which was made into oil for lamps.
Animal scientists have been taking tissue samples from as many of the dead whales as possible to be studied for toxins, pathogens and illness. So far there’s no indication any of those are the cause, but the bulk of the last two months was taken up with collecting samples as the whales were dying, meaning thorough analysis is only beginning now, said Calambodkis.
“That will be a key part of the investigation,” he said.
Could climate change be the cause?
Some scientists have speculated that climate change could be one of the reasons behind the change in the whale’s food supply.
Temperatures in the Arctic last winter were among the warmest on record because of climate change, and the amount of sea ice in that region is close to its all-time lowest level, federal scientists announced in a report last year.
There are currently two ocean heat waves happening in the Pacific, the Northeast Pacific Marine Heatwave and another in Alaska.
“My understanding is that poor forage is one of the leading hypotheses behind the Unusual Mortality Event. This is likely driven by a combination of climate change and a lack of ocean mixing that is resulting in the large and intense marine heatwave,” said Elliott Hazen, a research ecologist with NOAA's Southwest Fisheries Science Center in San Diego, California.
Higher water temperatures could be affecting the size, health or location of the whales’ food of choice, small shrimp-like sea animals called amphipods. But so far that’s only a hypothesis.
It happened once before
The other major die-off of gray whales began in 1999 and lasted until 2000. Ninety-one whales were found dead in 1999 and 131 in 2000, according to NOAA.
Those whales, too, were emaciated and starving.
Scientists suspect that a change in the food the whales had access to was in some way related. But it still doesn’t answer the question of what the ultimate cause was, Calambokidis said.
The previous die-off is one reason NOAA is taking this year's deaths so seriously, declaring an event, involving dozens of scientists and collecting samples and data from the whales, their migration route and their feeding grounds. The hope is that with more and better data than 20 years ago, an answer can be found.
The one hopeful clue from the event almost 20 years ago is that it doesn’t appear to have permanently harmed the whales overall.
“At least we know that it was a two-year event, we know it ended and we know that the population rebounded even past the levels it had been at before,” Calambokidis said.
One of the world’s longest migrations
Gray whales live in the shallow coastal waters along in the North Pacific Ocean and make one of the longest migrations of any mammal on Earth — 10,000 miles round trip each year.
They spend the summer feeding in the seas between Alaska and Russia, building up a thick layer of blubber.
In the fall, the whales migrate south along the coast of North America to spend the winter in their calving areas off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.
Calves are born from early January to mid-February. Then, beginning in February and May, the whales start their migration back up the West Coast to the Arctic, where they begin the cycle over again.
During the three to four months they are traveling back and forth and while they are in the waters off Mexico, they eat almost nothing, living off the fat they’ve stored up. If they didn't get enough food in Alaska, some don't make it back the next year.
As much as 10% of the whales gone
The 121 gray whales found stranded on the U.S. coast are only part of the picture. Eighty-one dead whales were found along the Mexican coat and at least 10 along the coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia, bringing the total to at least 212 that died this year.
That likely represents only 10% of those that perished, as scientists believe most whales that die simply sink at sea.
That could mean as many as 2,100 of these animals — which can grow up to 49-feet long and live an estimated 70 years or more — could have died this year.
The last estimate of the entire gray whale population was in the neighborhood of 27,000 individuals, said Calambkidis.
“So we are talking about numbers that could represent 10% of the total population. Though you have to be cautious because the population estimates are extrapolations,” he said.
The marine scientists studying the problem plan to spend at least another year at it, in part to see if the high death rates continue next spring.
"The key question is was this a one-year blip?" Calambokidis asked. "If the gray whales come back healthy and are doing well next year, that suggests a short-term rather than a longer-term trend."
