Something killed 121 gray whales this summer. Scientists are scrambling to find out what

Something killed 121 gray whales this summer and scientists are struggling to find out what it was.

The dead giants of the ocean washed up on West Coast beaches as they finished their annual epic migration to their winter feeding grounds between Alaska and Russia. Many were emaciated and appeared to be starving.

The near-final death count, tallied this week, makes this the second-worst year on record for gray whales, which were hunted almost to extinction in the late 1800s. It could represent as much as 10% of the species' total population. And it’s still possible a few more dead whales will be discovered in the next month.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if our team comes across other carcasses,” said Megan Ferguson, a fisheries biologist with the Cetacean Assessment and Ecology Program of the National Marine Fisheries Service.

She and her team are flying aerial surveys out of Deadhorse, Alaska, visually observing whales in their feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi seas.

“We’re taking photographs of the gray whales to asses their body condition,” she said.

Only once before — in 2000 — have scientists seen a larger number of these marine mammals die during their long migration . That year, 131 of the whales washed up on shores from California to Alaska.

Research teams are working to understand why so many have been found dead and what it means for the species as a whole.

“Your immediate tendency is to look at the food supply, because of the fact that so many are emaciated,” said John Calambokidis, a cetacean expert with Cascadia Research in Olympia, Washington, a non-profit organization that focuses on whale research. "But we don't know enough to be able to say what the cause is yet."

Exact cause of death unknown

The first whales began washing up on West Coast beaches this spring. So many were dying that at the end of May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared it an “unusual mortality event” and launched a scientific investigation into what was going on.

Even after three months of collecting data, doing necropsies on the dead whale corpses and observing the whales as they arrive in the waters off Alaska, only a few things are certain.

The dead whales are often skinny or even emaciated. Living whales have pushed into areas they don’t normally visit as they make their way up the coast, possibly looking for food. And more juvenile whales than usual appear to be dying during the journey.

The investigation includes dozens of scientists from three countries — Mexico, the United States and Canada — all working to solve the mystery. So far they have no certain answers but are pursuing several possibilities.

It's known that the whales’ feeding grounds in the Arctic have been undergoing changes, including warmer water temperatures and as much as a 30% decline in sea ice. That could be affecting the tiny sea creatures they eat, so it’s possible the whales didn’t get enough food last summer before they began their 5,000-mile migration and are starving to death before they make it back to areas where they can feed.

“We’re seeing a shift in timing and distribution of where they forage for food,” said Ferguson.

So far scientists don't have the data to tie the whale deaths definitively back to changes in the waters where the whales and their prey swim, said Calamodkis, who is a member of the Unusual Mortality Event expert research subcommittee.

Another change is that the gray whale population is now believed to be the largest it’s ever been since whaling was finally ended in the 1940s. It’s possible that there are too many whales for the food that’s available.

Unknown is whether there were similar die-off events before whaling began and whether this is part of a natural population cycle or something new. Scientists have no idea what the original gray whale population was before they began to be hunted for their blubber, which was made into oil for lamps.

Animal scientists have been taking tissue samples from as many of the dead whales as possible to be studied for toxins, pathogens and illness. So far there’s no indication any of those are the cause, but the bulk of the last two months was taken up with collecting samples as the whales were dying, meaning thorough analysis is only beginning now, said Calambodkis.