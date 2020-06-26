'Something out of a movie': Minivan drives with motorcycle in its bumper after hit-and-run

It looks like a scene pulled out of "The Fast and the Furious" series: Sparks flying as a crashed motorcycle, stuck to the bumper grill of a minivan, skids on a California highway.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old George Cesar Valentin, hit a motorcyclist on June 19 but failed to stop even after the rider was traveling at 65 mph, per the California Highway Patrol. He was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of hit-and-run driving.

Valentin was arrested after entering the Corona Police Department and alleging that his minivan was stolen, later admitting that he was behind the wheel during the incident, per The Press-Enterprise.

The motorcyclist involved, Chain Arunritthirot, 37, told KCAL-TV in Los Angeles that he only sustained minor pain in his arms and legs even after being ejected from the bike and thrown onto the highway from the force of the crash. He was wearing protective gear.

Arunritthirot told KCAL-TV that he believed Valentin "did try to kill" him.

"There was a lot more foul language," he said. I feel like it was intentional, like he hunted me down."

Will Ross, a driver who recorded the incident and shared it with local media outlets, told KCAL-TV that he had "never seen anything like it before."

"The best I kept trying to describe to the 911 operator was it literally looked like I witnessed something out of a movie," Ross said. "It was shocking."

A representative from CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California minivan drives with crushed motorcycle after hit-and-run