Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas says she tested positive for coronavirus

Arielle Charnas, best known as the fashionista behind the popular blog Something Navy, announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Like many of you, this pandemic has me on heightened alert and I took what I believed to be the quick precautions necessary to protect the health and safety of my family and now ultimately the people around me. This morning, I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19,” Charnas wrote in an Instagram post to her 1.3 million followers.

“While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it’s meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally. To date, I’ve been following the guidelines of the CDC and listening to the city and government officials and I urge everyone to do the same,” wrote Charnas.

The New York City resident also wrote that the safety precautions taken are “absolutely necessary.”

Charnas' followers and the influencer community rallied around Charnas, leaving positive messages including one from Danielle Bernstein, founder of popular fashion blog and Instagram account @WeWoreWhat: “Sending so much love and healing energy babe.”

Before announcing her test results, Charnas faced internet backlash from some, including popular anonymous Instagram account @diet_prada, which called her out as privileged for being able to receive a test. Across the country, there has been mounting outrage and frustration among doctors and patients who say they cannot get access to necessary COVID-19 tests.

“The issue is still about the flaunting of privilege on social media during a time when so many people who are more at risk are being denied treatment,” wrote Diet Prada.

Charnas declined to comment to ABC News but seemed to address this controversy in her statement. She called on the government to ensure all Americans can have the same access to tests and care.

“I realize that there are many individuals, both in New York city, and nationwide, who do not have the ability to receive immediate medical care at the first sign of sickness, and access to care is #1 priority in a time like this,” wrote Charnas.

“It is the responsibility of our government offices to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests and I acknowledge how lucky I am to have had that access,” she added.

Charnas reassured her fans that her family is being monitored and that all questions about COVID-19 should be directed toward medical professionals.

“I know that many of you are scared and anxious, but please stay calm, follow the directive of the medical and government communities and please be kind to each other,” wrote Charnas.

