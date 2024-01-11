'Something Needs to Change': Warning to Drivers as Multiple Snowplows Hit

Newly released dashcam footage shows the moment a car slammed into a snowplow’s blade and went skidding off the road.

The video was released by a local branch of the Ohio Department of Transportation in Cleveland. The department said the crash was the first of four incidents in which a snowplow was struck this year.

“Our plow blades alone weigh 2,500 pounds. Hitting one is going to go about like this. So, for your own safety, please, move over and slow down for flashing lights,” the department said.

“This plow strike on Sunday was the first of the year,” they said, “and we’ve had 3 more since. Something needs to change.” Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation via Storyful

