‘Something Was Not Right’: Lone Police Sergeant Reportedly Investigated Scene Where He Said Former Politician’s Bullet-Riddled Wife Died in Her Sleep

A Jamaican sergeant is raising eyebrows after officials believe he responded to the scene of Melissa Silvera’s death by himself.

Melissa, the wife of former People’s National Party Member of Parliament Jolyan Silvera, died on Nov. 10. Officials first declared she passed away in her sleep, but an autopsy later determined her body had gunshot wounds.

A source told the Jamaica Gleaner that the senior law enforcement official, who was not named, went to the Silvera’s Stony Hill, St. Andrew, residence alone. A case review of the claims is underway.

After her death, it was reported that Melissa Silvera died in her sleep. Now, police are saying she was shot multiple times. (Kamla Forbes/Facebook screenshot)

“The rules are clear. No one goes on patrol or assignment, and no one police should be left at the station,” a person familiar with the matter told The Gleaner.

Another official added: “The policeman made a huge blunder… going there by himself and not properly inspecting the body of the deceased.”

The outlet reported its sources said the police sergeant claimed he saw no blood at the scene but ordered an autopsy just in case, the outlet reported. Melissa, 40, had injuries to her leg and lower abdomen.

“After the post-mortem, it was discovered that she was shot at least three times,” Deputy Commissioner of Police who oversees crime and security previously told the Jamaica Observer. “We just started an investigation in the matter.”

Someone was critical of the sergeant for lifting the cover placed over her body because she was naked, according to the report. Multiple police officers also told The Gleaner that the sergeant possibly went to the scene alone due to staffing shortages. He has not faced disciplinary actions over the concerns so far.

Jolyan and Melissa got married in 2015. The husband’s attorney released a statement urging the public not to make assumptions about the incident. On the other hand, loved ones continue to raise questions about her death.

“She was healthy, and we were out with her just days before, eating and drinking. This was a total shocker to us, and from the get-go, our initial thought was something was not right,” a family member said to the publication, adding, “We just want to know what happened to Melissa.”