'We have to do something': Mayor calls for gun control after Philadelphia shooting; suspect identified

PHILADELPHIA – A gunman is in custody after opening fire and wounding six Philadelphia police officers in a tense hourslong standoff that ended early Thursday.

The gunman, who has a history of gun arrests, surrendered just after midnight when police fired tear gas into the home he was in. He was later identified as Maurice Hill, 36.

All six officers were hospitalized but later released, Philadelphia police said. Another officer was injured in a vehicle accident related to the standoff.

The incident prompted Philadelphia's mayor to echo recent calls for gun control, saying officers "need help" keeping guns off the street.

"Our officers deserve to be protected and they don't deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It's disgusting and we have to do something about it," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters.

Here's what we know:

What happened during the standoff

Police say they were serving a drug warrant Wednesday afternoon when the gunfire began at a three-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Officers at the scene were told to stay back after at least two officers became trapped inside the home with the shooter, according to scanner audio.

“We are pinned down in the second floor with three individuals handcuffed,” one officer said calmly amidst the chaotic calls. “You can hear the male moving down stairs on the first floor.”

During another round of gunfire, one officer can be heard saying, "The male is reloading, the male is reloading, shots fired inside."

Another officer says, “That male has a long gun! That male has a long gun!”

Multiple people, including police and civilians, were trapped upstairs during the shooting, but SWAT officers were able to rescue them hours after the gunfire broke out.

Ross said authorities, including a police negotiator, talked with the suspect on the phone during the standoff. While the man would answer, he rarely spoke, Ross said. The man's attorney also spoke with him.

Hours later, police were able to draw the gunman out of the home with tear gas.

After 15 popping sounds and billows of smoke, police shouted commands.

“Police, put your hands on your head and come out front." Soon after, the command was, "Go on the ground, go on the ground.”

Police chief got on phone with suspect

Ross described unorthodox decisions made during the standoff, including his own role in negotiations.

Though it was atypical for the chief to get on the phone with the gunman inside, Ross said “I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself” and be 200 yards away while it was unfolding. A police negotiator helped him through it, he said.

Ross stressed that “preservation of life, irrespective of who it is” was the goal during the standoff.

For a large portion of the standoff, the gunman refused to engage with police beyond answering the phone they were using to contact him.

Eventually, police used his attorney, Shaka Johnson, to communicate with him.

It wasn’t “optimal” though, Ross noted, as it could have prompted a more volatile situation.

Who is the suspect?

Hill, from Philadelphia, has been arrested roughly a dozen times since turning 18 and has been convicted six times on gun, drug and assault charges, the Inquirer reported. He has been in and out of prison, including serving time in federal prison, the newspaper reported.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that Hill "should not have been on the streets."

Hill has not yet been charged but will face "more than enough charges, so Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail," Krasner said.

Ross said Johnson, the suspect's attorney, has known the gunman for more than a decade.

