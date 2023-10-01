Need something new to read? Here's a look at this week's Oklahoma bestsellers

The Oklahoma bestsellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Fiction

“Dark Ride” by Lou Berney (William Morrow & Company) “Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology” edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper) “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company) “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) “Babel” by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) “Tiny Nightmares: Very Short Stories of Horror” by Michel Lincoln (Catapult) “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books) “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel Publishing) “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Nonfiction

“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage) “The Buried Plymouth” by Sandford Miles (Road Taken Press) “The Creative Field Guide to Southeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing) “How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind” by Clancy Martin (Pantheon Books) “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House) “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton) “Rebel Folklore: Empowering Tales of Spirits, Witches, and Other Misfits from Anansi to Baba Yaga” by Icy Sedgwick (DK Publishing) “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman ( “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin Books) “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

Children’s/YA

“Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books) “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools) “Benita and the Night Creatures” by Mariana Llanos (Barefoot Books) “Bob Ross: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Maria Correa (Golden Books) “Run, Little Chaski!” by Mariana Llanos (Barefoot Books) “My Little Golden Book About Ruth Bader Ginsberg” by Shana Corey (Golden Books) “My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton” by Deborah Hopkinson (Golden Books) “My Little Golden Book About Betty White” by Deborah Hopkinson (Golden Books) “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press) “Cat on the Run in the Cat of Death” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Here's a look at this week's bestsellers in Oklahoma