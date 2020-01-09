Trump says he thinks 'something very terrible happened' to Ukraine jet that crashed in Iran

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday he doesn’t believe that mechanical failure caused a Ukrainian jet to crash after takeoff in Tehran and suggested that “something very terrible happened.”

“I personally don’t even think that’s even a question" as to whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, Trump told reporters at the White House.

“It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood. Somebody could have made a mistake,” he said.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers. All 176 passengers and crew of the Boeing 737-800 were killed.

Iran blamed the crash on engine failure. But a London-based global information firm says the plane probably was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile.

Citing intelligence reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that the plane appears to have been downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. Sixty-three Canadians were aboard the aircraft. Trudeau also said the downing of the plane may have been an accident but a "full and credible" investigation is required.

U.S. intelligence indicates that the Iranian military accidentally shot down the Ukrainian airliner with a Russian-supplied anti-aircraft missile, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Intelligence sensors showed that Iranian air-defense radar locked onto the passenger plane, the official said. Iran’s military then launched two SA-15 surface-to-air missiles and brought the plane down in a fiery crash.

The downing of the plane occurred shortly after Iran launched 16 ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. It’s unclear if the Ukrainian airliner was mistaken as a threat by the Iranian military, the official said.

The SA-15 is a surface-to-air missile system designed to destroy aircraft, cruise missiles and drones.

In Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that investigators were looking into claims that parts of a Russian-made, surface-to-air missile stocked by Iran had been found near the crash site.

Trump declined to share his theories around why the plane crashed but said he thought “something very terrible happened. Very devastating.”

“Well, I have my suspicions. It was very – I don’t want to say that…because other people have those suspicions also.”

He also said someone “on other side” could have “made a mistake.”

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook

