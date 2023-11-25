Something Wasn’t Adding Up: Florida Entrepreneur Received Thousands from Investors, Only to Skip Out on Paying Rent for Airbnb Properties, Report Says

A popular entrepreneur and influencer in Jacksonville, Florida, who is under fire after being accused of fraud and shady business practices has been hit with a string of eviction lawsuits.

Jacksonville business owner Janay White. (Photo: Janay Credit Goddess White/Facebook)

Janay White, who is the head of several businesses, is at the center of the allegations from investors who said they gave her thousands to pour into Airbnbs and other real estate properties but their funds were not properly distributed, according to an investigation from News4Jax.

White’s company LLC Luigi’s Concrete & More reportedly is listed as the defendant in the four lawsuits.

Court filing obtained by the outlet alleges that White failed to pay rent at four Airbnb apartments — which were touted as “turnkey” opportunities — linked to her businesses. The investors, who reportedly contributed between $7,000 through $13,000, said they were still receiving profit and loss statements during this time.

Among them is Buddy Wilson. He bankrolled $56,000 for eight Airbnb properties, including one mentioned in the lawsuit, the news station reported. Wilson said the units were booked, but he and others were waiting for a return.

“Things went out the window as soon as I started getting those profit losses, there was no communication, no specific answers, no accountability,” Wilson told First Coast News.

According to the report, Wilson started the Facebook group “J white Ponzi Scheme/NATIONWIDE SCAMMING” for other alleged victims to share their frustration. As of Monday, it has over 13,000 members. Wilson said he has confirmed 50 of them and is in contact with law enforcement.

“We are providing as much information as possible. We are providing proof of payments, we are providing evidence of receipts, correspondence,” Wilson said to the news station. “We are handing things over as organized as possible.”

White recently made headlines after a woman filed a lawsuit against her claiming she was scammed out of thousands after investing in one of her businesses.