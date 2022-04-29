‘Something wasn’t right:’ GA Man arrested on murder charges after claiming wife committed suicide
Georgia deputies have arrested a man on murder charges after he initially claimed that his wife committed suicide.
Jones County deputies responded to reports of a suicide in Gray, Georgia on March 27. The found the victim, Shyanne Schroeder, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts,” deputies said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man shot in car on busy stretch of Interstate 85, police say
High school lacrosse player says racial slur was hurled at her during Cherokee County game
Video shows man shot outside Metro Atlanta Dollar General -- but no one can find the victim
Schroeder’s husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators reviewing evidence in Schroeder’s death determined that Scarborough had actually shot her to death.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Scarborough was charged with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.