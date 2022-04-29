‘Something wasn’t right:’ GA Man arrested on murder charges after claiming wife committed suicide

Georgia deputies have arrested a man on murder charges after he initially claimed that his wife committed suicide.

Jones County deputies responded to reports of a suicide in Gray, Georgia on March 27. The found the victim, Shyanne Schroeder, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

“The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts,” deputies said.

Schroeder’s husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators reviewing evidence in Schroeder’s death determined that Scarborough had actually shot her to death.

Scarborough was charged with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.