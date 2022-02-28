'Something wasn't right': Video shows people of interest in 2020 Indianapolis killing

A cellphone video recording shows Victor Glover sitting in a chair on his front patio, wearing his military dog tags and holding a drink.

He tells his neighbor the story of a time he found a woman's cellphone. She was surprised he reached out to return it, Glover explained, and her shock confused him. It spoke to the larger problem of how people tend to view others in a negative light.

“It’s not about just the phone, man," Glover said in the video from July 2015. "It’s about the character of people. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, rich or poor. It’s just about trying to be right."

"If everybody tried to do something to create a little beauty..." he added, his neighbor momentarily cutting him off, "...we get a lot more rewards out of people creating than people trying to destroy."

Glover's son, Eric Saunders, started recording videos of his father like this one as the two began to bond more with age. As his father got older, Saunders told IndyStar, he "began to drop knowledge all the time." The videos were a way to document and remember the conversations.

They became even more meaningful after Glover's death.

Glover, 54, was shot to death inside his home on the east side of Indianapolis on Aug. 12, 2020. Police found his body shortly after 7 a.m. the next morning. No arrests have been made in the case, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Thursday released video footage of who they are calling "witnesses and/or persons of interest" in the killing. It was the first time police released details in the case.

Footage from Glover's home surveillance cameras taken before the shooting show a shirtless man in jeans and a black baseball cap and carrying a carton of juice let himself through Glover's white picket fence.

Hours later, a woman wearing blue jeans, red shoes and a crop top gets out of the passenger seat of what appears to be a Dodge Magnum and let herself through the fence. About 30 minutes after that, the same woman is seen bringing a man in blue shorts and a black t-shirt onto the property. The dates on the video do not match the date of the killing, likely due to a programming error.

Family members told IndyStar they believe Glover was killed during a robbery. They noted that other surveillance footage not publicly released by police shows three people leave the man's house with his collection of antique guns. When family went to his house after the killing, the only things missing were his collection of watches and the guns.

Still more unreleased footage, family said, shows Glover armed and dressed in his full military uniform — he was an Army veteran — shortly before the shooting. Given it was a hot August day, that, too, was unusual, they said.

"He knew something wasn’t right," said Robyn Glover, the man's daughter. "Something was out of order."

Detectives did not immediately answer IndyStar's questions as to why it took police a year and a half to release the video footage. An iMPD spokesperson said a detective declined to release the additional footage described by family, citing the investigation.

Robyn Glover in an interview with reporters noted the surveillance footage clearly shows people coming and going from her father's house. She questioned why nobody has been arrested in the case.

"I don’t agree with how things have been going," she said of the investigation. "There is so much evidence and so much information surrounding what happened to my father. I don’t understand why it has not been solved.”

Still, the family said they're happy IMPD has now publicly released footage in the hope of identifying the people of interest.

Saunders emphasized he and his sister are speaking out to not only raise awareness about their father's homicide, but also to represent other families who have lost loved ones to violence.

He referenced the recent fatal shooting of a man at an east side Chuck E. Cheese. Those bullets, he said, could have killed a child.

"There’s just way too many people (who) walk around the streets comfortable taking somebody's life and then watching the family and friends grieve," Saunders said. "At some point in time, we have to be collectively sick of the cowardice.”

“It’s too much, man. It’s just too much," he said. "It’s getting way past ridiculous.”

Saunders, 38, remembered his father as a "jack of all trades." When Glover got out of the Army in the early 90s, he worked as a phlebotomist, a truck driver and a cook. He was a smart man who studied psychology. And he was goofy. It wasn't unusual to see him put on a wig and talk in a funny voice. At one point, he collected more than 20,000 comic books.

In the year and a half since the shooting, Saunders has used poetry to cope with the loss.

Before each performance, Saunders tells his audience about his father and his death. "You know, create awareness about it," he said. "I just want to invoke his name, make sure that when I get on the mic, I’m doing this for him.”

And there will always be the videos.

Glover did not get a chance to meet all his grandchildren, and some of his own children were still young when he was killed. Now, those videos are "the only way my kids will get to know him," Saunders said.

He recalled one video of his father doing pushups. Just as Glover taught his son how to do a pushup, he can now teach his grandchildren.

"They will never know him like I know him," Saunders said. "This will at least be something that they’ll be able to always say: ‘Oh, this is how he thought.’”

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Mark.Howard@indy.gov.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

