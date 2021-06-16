'Sometimes we make a mistake': Florida town accidentally sells water tower for $55,000

A small Florida town's error resulted in one man temporarily receiving a free gift with his purchase: the town's water tower.

Brooksville City Council made the mistake when businessman Bobby Read approached them in April about buying a small business and garage under the tower, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

After the $55,000 purchase, Read got the parcel he wanted for a personal training studio and unexpectedly, the city’s water tower.

It wasn’t until Read went to the county property appraiser's office to get the address for his new business when he learned of the city’s blunder.

"I immediately went through the necessary steps to deed the water tower back to the city of Brooksville," Read said in an email to NPR.

The tower was accidentally sold to Read due to legal descriptions where the building he wanted to buy was never split off from parent property where the water tower is based, Mark Kutney, the Brooksville city manager, told NPR.

“I don’t know where the blame falls here,” Brooksville City Councilmember Blake Bell told the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re council members, and we rely on the city manager. We assume that he has done his due diligence.

Read did transfer the warranty deed back to the city on May 14 after owning the tower for more than a week. He told NPR he never got the keys or had access to the property. There was a $10 fee to give it back.

“We’re human,” Kutney said. “Sometimes we make a mistake.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida town accidentally sells water tower for $55,000