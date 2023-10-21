"Sometimes it's necessary": Ukraine's spy chief reveals his participation in combat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has explained that he has taken part in the fighting to encourage Ukrainian soldiers.
Source: Budanov in an interview with journalist Dmytro Komarov
Quote from Budanov: "Sometimes it's necessary (to participate in battles – ed.).
We are all human beings. And sometimes everybody feels scared. Sometimes I find ways to do it (to encourage the soldiers – ed.)."
Details: Budanov was asked whether the risk of losing the head of intelligence during the fighting was justified, and he described the question as "purely rhetorical".
Quote from Budanov: "If it gives a positive result, it means it was the correct thing to do. If there is no positive result, then it was a mistake. The winners are not judged."
Background: Budanov participated in a special operation to liberate the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast in late April 2022.
Support UP or become our patron!