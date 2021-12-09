‘I Do Sometimes Struggle’: Ciara Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Fails and One Thing Her Kids Say That ‘Hurts’ Her Feelings

Ciara is not only a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award-winning singer, and wife to Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson; she also is a mommy of three.

Opening up about some things she’s experienced as a mom, Ciara recently spoke with OhBubble for a “Mommy Confessions” segment. She addressed the struggle she has with being consistent when it comes to disciplining her children. Dubbing it her “biggest parenting fail,” she said, “I really struggle on finding the balance of being super firm when I say no.”

(L-R): Future Jr., Russell Wilson, Win Wilson, Ciara and Sienna Wilson (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“I do believe that you need to be consistent with your babies, and I’ve been getting better at it,” she said. However, the “Rooted” singer said she still succumbs to the “sweet face of [her] little kids.” She shared an example regarding discipline around her children’s iPads. Ciara said, “I do sometimes struggle a little bit where I may say, ‘You can’t have your iPad for a certain amount of days, and then maybe I cut that one day short.”

She also talked about “the meanest” thing her child has ever told her. “One of the meanest things my kids have ever said to me is ‘You’re mean.’ I don’t like when my kids talk back and when they say that I’m mean, that actually hurts my feelings. So I am pretty firm about not saying that to your mom.”

Ciara has two sons and a daughter. Her firstborn is her son Future, whom she had with her ex-fiancé and Grammy Award-winning rapper Future. Ciara and Future ended their engagement when their son was just months old. Then she and Wilson started hanging out and becoming an item when her son was around 10 months old.

Wilson quickly stepped in as another parenting figure to Future, which drew a lot of backlash from male celebrities, including Future Sr. Less than a year into their dating, they were engaged in March 2016 and were married four months later.

Now the lovebirds share two more children together, their four-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, and their 1-year-old son, Win Wilson.

