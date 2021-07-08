Home next to Biden hits the market for $2.3m but there are downsides to being the president’s neighbour

A French-style mansion is up for sale next to President Biden’s residence on Barley Mill Rd, Wilmington (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International Realty)

A house next to President Joe Biden’s has just come on the market in Wilmington, Delaware. The only catch? “Sometimes you can’t leave the property”, due to secret service lockdowns, admits broker.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, property – with 1.97 acres of land – is listed for a cool $2.39 million (£1.73 million) with a 20 per cent downpayment.

“I’ve spoken to neighbours, and the only issue with that is there are occasionally unannounced transits where they shut down everything and you can’t leave the property, so I can see that being somewhat of an encumbrance,” realtor Michael Kelczewski, of Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International, told the New York Post.

The broker explained that when Mr Biden is in town some roads may be blocked by authorities. However, many will see the “proximity to the Bidens is a selling point”, Mr Kelczewski told The Independent.

At 8,700 square feet, the tasteful French-style house is actually bigger than President Biden’s 6,850-square-foot three-bedroom house.

The house next door to President Biden (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty)

Mr Biden reportedly bought his property for a reasonable $350,000 (£253,900) in 1998. Since then it’s significantly gone up in value; according to TheWall Street Journal it’s estimated at a market value of $2 million (£1.45 million).

The property up for sale is steps from Mr Biden’s residence, which sits adjacent to a lake fed by Little Mill Creek. After security checkpoints, buyers of the property enter via a secluded gated driveway.

You could be Biden’s neighbour here. (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby’s International Realty)

According to the listing, there are “European inspired doors to enter the expansive foyer” and “Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout”, plus a wet bar, movie room, gym, a marble fireplace and European details like decorative ceiling roses and a French county kitchen.

French county kitchen in the house next door to the President (Brandywine Fine Properties Sotheby's International Realty)

“I really appreciate the French architecture. It is an unusual style for the area, which is usually in the Colonial style,” Mr Kelczewski told the Post.

Read More

North Dakota sues feds over oil, gas lease sale suspension

Biden to house Afghan translators in foreign countries as they await US admission

First lady Jill Biden to attend National Spelling Bee