Somewhere on Earth, it could rain rocket parts this weekend as a runaway Chinese spacecraft breaks up in the atmosphere

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
tianhe module launch china space station Long March 5B Y2 rocket
The Long March 5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Center in Hainan province, China, on April 29. China Daily via Reuters

Sometime this weekend, somewhere on Earth, it's probably going to rain rocket parts.

That's because a 22.5-ton cylinder is hurtling around the planet uncontrolled, losing altitude with each lap. It's the body of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched the first module of the country's new space station last week.

The rocket body is expected to fall to Earth sometime this weekend, most likely on Saturday. That's according to projections from the US Space Force, Russia's space agency, and the Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit research firm that receives US funding.

At this point, it is impossible to accurately estimate where the rocket stage will fall. Projections show it entering the atmosphere in a roughly 20-hour window. During that period, the rocket stage will circle Earth several times.

The spacecraft's orbit takes it over a vast swath of the planet - from Los Angeles to New York to southern Europe to Beijing, down through most of Australia, Africa, and South America. Mostly, though, it will fly over oceans and uninhabited land.

"Its trajectory covers much of the populated world. So if you can't control where it reenters [the atmosphere], then there's a real danger it will reenter someplace with people underneath it," John Logsdon, the founder of George Washington University's Space Policy Institute and a former member of the NASA Advisory Council, told Insider.

aerospace corporation chart of long march 5b rocket stage reentry
The possible reentry points of the Long March 5B rocket's core stage. The blue and white lines capture the uncertainty in the model - the range of places where the rocket could fall. The Aerospace Corporation

As the rocket stage falls through Earth's atmosphere, friction will heat the surrounding air to roughly 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The rocket will likely fall apart in this heat, and parts of it may burn up, but other pieces may survive.

Experts estimate that more than 5 metric tons - 11,000 pounds - of rocket parts will rain down somewhere on Earth. That might include fuel tanks, thrusters, large parts of the rocket's engines, and bits of metal and insulation.

Most likely, all that debris will land in the ocean.

"The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small - not negligible, it could happen - but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny. And so I would not lose one second of sleep over this on a personal-threat basis," Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer who tracks objects orbiting Earth, told CNN.

Still, this is an "unusual situation," Logsdon said, and China might have some explaining to do.

'China owes the international community an explanation'

GettyImages 1313957056
The Long March 5B rocket at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on April 23. Visual China Group/Getty Images

Normally, after a launch, rockets push themselves into the atmosphere and fall back to Earth over remote ocean areas like the South Pacific - a process called "controlled reentry."

China's older rockets follow this practice. But two days after the Long March 5B launched, observers on Earth realized that its upper stage was circling the planet and slowly losing altitude. Unlike most modern rocket stages, it had fallen into an unstable orbit. Experts aren't sure whether this was an accident or simply how the rocket was designed. Chinese authorities have not offered an explanation.

"Rockets get launched all the time, and very seldom is there concern about reentry," Logsdon said. "So yeah, I'm a little confused as to why this is happening. Is it just willful disregard of the international guidelines? Or because it's a new vehicle it wasn't properly designed so it could do a controlled reentry? Whatever. It's unfortunate that it puts a lot of people at risk."

This rocket has launched once before, with the same outcome. China first launched the Long March 5B in May 2020, in a test that put a spaceship prototype into orbit. That rocket's core stage also fell to Earth uncontrolled six days after launch. It reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean, according to the US Space Force's 18th Space Control Squadron. Some local reports indicated that bits of the rocket fell in Côte d'Ivoire.

Experts can only estimate how much of the rocket body will slam into the Earth. A rule of thumb is that 20% to 40% of a large object's mass will survive its fall through the atmosphere. In this case, that means 5 to 9 metric tons would reach the ground.

"This stage and its predecessor last May are the sixth- and seventh-largest objects to ever reenter," Ted Muelhaupt, who oversees the Aerospace Corporation's space-debris analysis, told Insider.

"The probability that a piece of space debris will land on a city or a densely populated area is usually relatively small," he added. "But note that this reentry will occur between 41.5 degrees north and 41.5 degrees south latitudes, where the vast bulk of the world's population lives."

spacex starship explosion debris
Pieces of debris scattered near Boca Chica, Texas, after the explosion of an uncrewed prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket in March. Gene Blevins/Reuters

If any rocket parts land on people or their property, China could be on the hook for the damage. Under the 1972 Space Liability Convention treaty, the launching nation is liable for its rockets and any damage they cause.

"I hesitate to use the word irresponsible," Logsdon said. "I would like a clearer understanding from the Chinese side of why this is happening."

But he added, "I think at a minimum, China owes the international community an explanation."

China plans to launch 2 more of these rockets to build its space station

Long March 5B China Tianhe space station
People watch the Long March 5B rocket lifting off on April 29. STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's plans to build its space station involve 11 launches by the end of 2022, two of which would use Long March 5B rockets. The vehicle is designed to put space-station modules into orbit, according to Andrew Jones, a journalist covering Chinese space programs.

It's not clear how China's space agencies will dispose of the next two Long March 5B rocket bodies. Designing a rocket stage so that it makes a controlled reentry after launch can be more expensive, according to Muelhaupt - it may require significantly altering the design or even cutting how much cargo the rocket can carry.

"Nevertheless, this is a best practice and is rapidly becoming a global norm," he said.

Logsdon is hopeful that international pressure could influence China's launch plans.

"One would hope that if indeed there is, as predicted, pieces that survive reentry, that there would be changes made in the Long March 5B for the next two launches," he said. "We'll see."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A NASA probe successfully collected 2 oz. of space rock from a distant asteroid and is blasting its way back to Earth

    OSIRIS-REx thrust away from an asteroid called Bennu on Monday, and aims to circle the sun twice before reaching Earth, NASA said.

  • Branson's Virgin Galactic faces new space flight delay

    Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to delay its latest flight to space yet again in a new setback to the billionaire’s plans to send tourists into space. The company said on Monday that it was “currently re-evaluating launch timing” for its next test flight after discovering a possible “wear and tear” issue on VMS Eve, the plane that carries its spacecraft into the air before it launches into space. It had previously said it would carry out its next test flight this month, before further test flights involving its staff and Sir Richard himself later in the year. It is unclear when the first commercial flights will take place. Around 600 prospective tourists have waited more than a decade, paying up to $250,000 (£177,000) per ticket, to travel into sub-orbital space on Galactic’s flights. Sir Richard founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, and the company started selling tickets in 2005, but the company has faced repeated delays and setbacks, most notably a fatal test flight in 2014.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • ‘Time to raise taxes’: Horry County considers tax increase for public safety services

    It’s the second tax increase the County Council has discussed this year.

  • Marshall calls for new committee to investigate COVID-19 origins, spars with Fauci

    Marshall’s resolution explicitly names the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese lab at the center of countless theories since the start of the pandemic.

  • WHO says India Covid variant of 'global concern'

    The WHO says the B.1.617 mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study.

  • Derby winner Medina Spirit failed test mystery solved, but Preakness still in doubt

    Trainer Bob Baffert said the ointment Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit had been receiving to treat a skin rash contained a banned substance.

  • US navy fires warning shots after ‘harassment’ from Iranian vessels

    Ships armed with machine guns conducted ‘unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvres’, says American official

  • Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco following sexual misconduct allegations

    "It has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," Rogen told The Sunday Times of his friendship with Franco.