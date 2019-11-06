Is Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (NSE:SOMICONVEY) Struggling With Its 7.9% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (NSE:SOMICONVEY) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Somi Conveyor Beltings:

0.079 = ₹50m ÷ (₹1.0b - ₹372m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Somi Conveyor Beltings has an ROCE of 7.9%.

Is Somi Conveyor Beltings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Somi Conveyor Beltings's ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 13%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Somi Conveyor Beltings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Somi Conveyor Beltings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Somi Conveyor Beltings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Somi Conveyor Beltings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Somi Conveyor Beltings has total liabilities of ₹372m and total assets of ₹1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Somi Conveyor Beltings's low ROCE is unappealing.

Our Take On Somi Conveyor Beltings's ROCE